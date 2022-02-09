STORY — The Story Woman's Club will host Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez and deputies for a community outreach event Feb. 9.
The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Story Woman's Club, located at 28 N. Piney Road.
The purpose of the event is to hear from residents of the Story and Banner areas, answer questions regarding law enforcement and allow members of the sheriff's office to get to know members of the community.
The event will include refreshments.
For additional information, contact the sheriff's office at 307-672-3455.