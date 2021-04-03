SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff's Office will again host community outreach meetings starting April 10.
Sheriff Allen Thompson, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez, Deputy Boot Hill and Deputy Doug Masters will host the first community outreach meeting at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester April 10th at 10 a.m. to hear from TR Valley residents, answer any questions regarding law enforcement and share SCSO's 2020 annual report.
The event is free and open to the public. TRVCC Ranchester is located at 124 Dayton St., Ranchester.