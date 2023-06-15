SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office is cautioning the public after receiving reports of a phone call scam circulating the area. According to a media release by Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, the suspect caller purports to be from the office of 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips and is attempting to demand payment for nonexistent 'failure to appear' fines.
SCSO would like to remind the public that courts and law enforcement agencies will never contact individuals by phone or demand money over the phone. If faced with a potential scam call such as this, SCSO encourages individuals to hang up the phone and contact local law enforcement or the agency the suspects are claiming to be from to verify the information.