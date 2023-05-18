SHERIDAN — Amid the search for a new full-time library director, the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is experiencing setbacks in certain construction areas, said Michelle Havenga, interim library director.

Originally planned for completion by the end of May, construction in the library’s Inner Circle is now on hold due to supply chain issues, Havenga said. Despite some lighting fixtures and acoustic panels being on backorder, Havenga said the progress of the construction that has been completed so far is well done and exciting to witness.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

