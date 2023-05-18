SHERIDAN — Amid the search for a new full-time library director, the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is experiencing setbacks in certain construction areas, said Michelle Havenga, interim library director.
Originally planned for completion by the end of May, construction in the library’s Inner Circle is now on hold due to supply chain issues, Havenga said. Despite some lighting fixtures and acoustic panels being on backorder, Havenga said the progress of the construction that has been completed so far is well done and exciting to witness.
The construction, carried out by O’Dell Construction, was allotted a budget of $436,855 by the library board. The work includes updated electrical work and concrete in the hallway leading to the Wyoming Room, new acoustic panels in the Inner Circle and renovations to the children’s area and the office area.
“It looks really good. It’s going to be really, really neat, but they’re having some problems with supply chain issues and things like that… so we’re really just on standby,” Havenga said. “Everybody’s ready and whatever we need to do, we just want to get it done and be out of people’s way.”
There is no set date for when the needed materials will become available, Havenga said, so the future of the Inner Circle construction is up in the air.
The new office area behind the reception desk is also experiencing delays related to supply chain issues, but Havenga said the renovations to the children’s section of the library are on track and projected to complete by the start of the library’s summer programs in June.
While Havenga has been hard at work learning the ropes and directing the library, the Sheridan County Public Library Board has been making progress in the search for a new full-time library director to fill the role left by Cameron Duff. Library board chair Angela Knutson said the search has been going well and producing promising candidates despite the tough employee market.
Knutson said the public library board is in the process of interviewing two very strong candidates to fill the position and if all goes well, one or both of the candidates may be asked back for more formal interviews. Three candidates, none local, applied and Knutson said one backed out due to a change in personal circumstances. Even so, the remaining two candidates could both make a great fit, Knutson said. One candidate has completed a preliminary interview and the second candidate is set to be interviewed Tuesday.
The library aims to hire a new director by July 31.
“We have had ups and downs but I think we are in a good spot at the moment… We’re in a good, strong position right now,” Knutson said. “You never know what can happen, but I feel like we’re making good progress.”
