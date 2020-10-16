SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press has once again partnered with The Food Group to put books in the hands of children this holiday season.
Season’s Readings is a holiday program designed to put slightly-used books into the hands and homes of children. If you have children’s books in your home that you would like to part with, consider the gift of reading.
Books will be sorted by age group then distributed to children through The Food Group.
Books can be dropped off through Nov. 15 at Jackalope Jump, Java Moon, Sheridan Stationery, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, Sheridan College (at the main entrance near the front desk of the Whitney Academic Center), The Sheridan Press, Big Horn Y and Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.
For additional information, call The Sheridan Press at 307-672-2431.