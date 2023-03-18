SHERIDAN — With the long Wyoming winter months comes a significant drop in daily sunlight and by extension, a drop in vitamin D. OneHealth Executive Director Wendy Ongaro said a lack of vitamin D can result in seasonal affective disorder, colloquially known as seasonal depression, increasing the difficulty of daily life and worsening symptoms for those who already struggle with clinical depression.
According to the National Climatic Data Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sheridan gets an average of 95 sunny days per year and 113 partly sunny days, totaling 208 days of sunlight annually. Wyoming as a whole ranks 20th in the United States for annual sunlight, putting Wyomingites in a more vulnerable position to be impacted by seasonal affective disorder.
Symptoms of seasonal depression can include irregular sleep, lack of motivation, fluctuating mood and changes in appetite. While depressive symptoms can often make those affected feel hopeless, Ongaro said there are plenty of treatment options available, ranging from supplementing vitamin D and UV light to prescribing antidepressant medication.
“We can use a medication called bupropion during the winter months that helps raise people’s dopamine levels and makes them feel a little more animated,” Ongaro said. “I do know people who have said, ‘I know I’m really prone to seasonal depression, can I just go ahead and get started on some bupropion in September? We’re glad to do it if it makes people feel better.”
Ongaro said supplementing vitamin D for those who need it can help to treat the condition, but another large piece of treating and even preventing seasonal affective disorder is exercise. When the weather starts to turn, snow begins to fall and temperatures reach uncomfortable lows, getting outside to run, walk, bike or otherwise work out becomes a significant challenge, especially when the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder stifle motivation.
“The research is really clear — an hour of moderate exercise, walking every day, is about equivalent to 20 milligrams of Prozac,” Ongaro said. “The big thing is making sure that you find strategies for maintaining your exercise program… It does really help your mood a lot and when the wind is blowing 30 miles an hour and it’s negative 20 [degrees] and the walkways are covered in ice like they are right now, it can be a real challenge to go out and get any kind of exercise.”
Liz Cassiday, Executive Director of the YMCA, said attendance typically peaks in the winter months when people can’t get outside to work out. Those who utilize the YMCA’s facilities to help break a sweat during the winter see many benefits from doing so, Cassiday said, both physically and mentally.
“There’s tons of research to show that physical exertion helps with anxiety and helps with depression,” Cassiday said. “What we also find is it’s an awesome combination at the Y because you’re getting physical activity that helps combat seasonal depression, but you’re also getting socialization, which in the winter months can be hard… Exercise is awesome, but I think even more so is the socialization around exercising.”
With the recent passing of daylight savings, Ongaro said those struggling with seasonal affective disorder may start to feel better day-to-day. Increasingly longer hours of daylight come with more exposure to vitamin D, which can alleviate symptoms of seasonal affective disorder and get people back on track.
“It’s easier to get up in the morning, especially when you wake up and the sun’s already starting to rise and your window’s starting to turn pink. You don’t feel like you’re dragging yourself out of bed in the depths of night,” Ongaro said. “It’s easy in the winter to start binging Netflix and staying up until two in the morning and then you really don’t want to get up at six when it’s pitch black outside.”
The most important piece of treating seasonal affective disorder or any other form of depression, Ongaro said, is to seek help in the first place. Depressive symptoms often make those affected feel hopeless and like there’s no end in sight, which could not be further from the truth, Ongaro said.
“It’s easier to keep people from getting depressed than it is to treat them once they’ve gotten depressed,” Ongaro said. “Those little neural pathways, they’re like little railroad tracks in your brain and if you’re on a good track and you’re doing good, that’s great, but if you start to veer off, you want to get back on that good track before you’ve really gotten a couple of miles down the line.”
Ongaro suggested seeking help if depression interferes with one’s ability to enjoy life, work and interact with family or friends.
