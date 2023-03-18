Seasonal Depression_SK 001.jpg
In this photo illustration a young woman looks out of window to see grey skies Thursday, March 9, 2023. Seasonal affective disorder occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With the long Wyoming winter months comes a significant drop in daily sunlight and by extension, a drop in vitamin D. OneHealth Executive Director Wendy Ongaro said a lack of vitamin D can result in seasonal affective disorder, colloquially known as seasonal depression, increasing the difficulty of daily life and worsening symptoms for those who already struggle with clinical depression.

According to the National Climatic Data Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sheridan gets an average of 95 sunny days per year and 113 partly sunny days, totaling 208 days of sunlight annually. Wyoming as a whole ranks 20th in the United States for annual sunlight, putting Wyomingites in a more vulnerable position to be impacted by seasonal affective disorder.

