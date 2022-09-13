SHERIDAN — Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue representatives asked Sheridan City Council Monday to consider an allocation of $50,000 to the local nonprofit aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating cats in the community.
Rachel Kristiansen, an animal care specialist at the facility, said decreasing donations to the nonprofit has resulted in a budget deficit. The group needs $50,000 by the end of the year in order to stay afloat, she said.
As a result, the nonprofit asked the council for an additional $50,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, a coffer from which Second Chance Cat Rescue has already been allocated $30,000 for the current fiscal year. The nonprofit also receives sales tax funding from Sheridan County in the amount of $15,000.
“We, like many nonprofits, are experiencing a little bit of financial hardship at this time, and we could really use some support from the city,” Kristiansen said Monday night.
From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, SCSCR rehabilitated and found homes for 262 cats and 357 were taken into its custody. Of those, 32% were stray cats found in the Sheridan community. Additionally, 22% of those cats were owner surrenders.
SCSCR works in coordination with the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and included a letter of support from the shelter in its ask to the city.
“The Dog and Cat Shelter’s success in future programming efforts is very dependent on the continued success of SCSCR,” the letter signed by shelter director AJ Evans stated. “The Dog and Cat Shelter is not prepared or able to take on an additional 250-400 cats annually, nor are we able to provide rough spay/neuter certificates for the entire low-income base in the county, to name just a couple areas of immediate impact should SCSCR no longer exist.”
Kristiansen said the nonprofit had been fiscally viable in 2019 and 2020, due in part to the stimulus funds distributed during the pandemic, but the nonprofit finished the year with a deficit in 2021 and is on track to do so again in 2022.
Total income for the nonprofit went from $458,370 in 2020 to $358,119 in 2021, nonprofit representatives shared Monday night. Meanwhile, expenses have steadily increased, from $348,280 in 2019 to $396,814 in 2020 and approximately $447,000 in 2021. Individual contributions have also trended down over that time, from $273,264 in 2019 to $199,053 in 2021.
“The economy is so hard,” Kristiansen said of why donations have declined. “People that used to be able to send us $500 now can only send $250; people that would send $100, now they can only send $20.”
Foundations, too, have given less in recent years, Kristiansen said.
“So we’re just getting hit on all of these levels because the economy is so tight, everyone is giving just a little bit less and it’s all adding up to be a significant impact to our budgets,” she said.
Sheridan City Council did not take action on the request during Monday’s work session but did ask several questions, including how the nonprofit plans to ensure this is a one-time ask versus an ongoing need.
Kristiansen said the nonprofit continues to apply for grants, seek donations and apply for American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Donations of items like cat food, toys, bedding and other items also help the organization save costs.
The nonprofit also hopes to someday have approximately 15 employees, but right now staffs just nine. Kristiansen said those employees, though, are getting burned out.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae noted the city did not budget the $50,000 in its GPET expenditures but could either take funding out of cash reserves or make the additional funding contingent on revenue from the sales tax.
Sheridan City Council will consider the ask in a regular meeting later this month.