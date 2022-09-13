SHERIDAN — Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue representatives asked Sheridan City Council Monday to consider an allocation of $50,000 to the local nonprofit aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating cats in the community.

Rachel Kristiansen, an animal care specialist at the facility, said decreasing donations to the nonprofit has resulted in a budget deficit. The group needs $50,000 by the end of the year in order to stay afloat, she said.

