SHERIDAN — For the month of August, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue is participating in Clear the Shelters, a national event to incentivize the public to adopt from shelters and rescues. Cats of all ages are available for adoption at $25 each through the end of the month.

Rachel Kristiansen, executive director of Second Chance, said the rescue is at capacity with 193 cats, including 42 kittens. 

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

