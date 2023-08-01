SHERIDAN — For the month of August, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue is participating in Clear the Shelters, a national event to incentivize the public to adopt from shelters and rescues. Cats of all ages are available for adoption at $25 each through the end of the month.
Rachel Kristiansen, executive director of Second Chance, said the rescue is at capacity with 193 cats, including 42 kittens.
Operating at capacity for Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue means cats in need of a home are stuck on a waiting list.
“We are extremely full. If we can help it, we’re trying not to accept any more cats at this time, but of course we can’t say no to some situations,” said Tiare Ilgen, operations manager at Second Chance. “We are being pretty selective on animals that are accepted into our care at this time.”
Through the end of August, all adoptions at Second Chance are discounted to $25 and come with a bag of cat litter.
“We’re just hoping to get animals into homes and find them loving, caring owners,’ Ilgen said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.