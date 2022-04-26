SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Master Gardeners will offer another workshop to assist beginning gardeners this spring. The workshop will take place May 1 from 2-4 p.m.
This workshop will be conducted indoors in room 132 of the Watt Agriculture Center, which is located just south of the Sheridan College campus on Dome Loop Road.
The workshop is free and open to the public. The first hour will consist of a formal presentation by Master Gardeners Lisa Smith and Chelsea Victoria-Turner. Topics presented will include starting seeds indoors, caring for seedlings and hardening off seedlings prior to transplanting them outdoors.
The second hour will consist of an open question-and-answer period in which attendees can ask any horticulture-related questions to a panel made up of several master gardeners.
Three other workshops are scheduled for the spring and early summer season. Future workshops will be announced individually. The dates for those workshops are May 15, June 5 and June 26. Locations for the remaining classes will be announced individually.