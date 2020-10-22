roundtable discussion stock.jpg

Center for a Vital Community staff is hosting its next set of Community Conversations, this time centered around leadership. The discussions will be held virtually via Zoom.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — Center for a Vital Community will host its second Community Conversation Thursday, focusing on leadership. 

Participants will log in to a Zoom meeting Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. and answer questions surrounding one main question: What qualities do you look for in a leader?

Because of pandemic precautions, the entire conversation will take place on Zoom, with breakout groups forming as necessary by the operator. 

Those interested can log in to the conversation via Zoom at nwccd.zoom.us/j/3078280103#success

