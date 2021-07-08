CROW AGENCY — The 260-acre Section House fire 12 miles southwest of Pryor is 30% contained and has dozer line around it as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the BIA Crow Agency Fire, as about 50 people continued their second day attacking it.
Weather will secure or break their progress. The fire had 40- to 60-mph winds expected Wednesday evening from passing thunderstorms, but has not grown since Tuesday night.
On limestone ridges, the fire was inaccessible to engines during initial attack. Air resources borrowed from the nearby Crooked Creek wildfire have made the difference in slowing the Section House fire so far. In the last day, three crews and two dozers from that incident were used to create fireline.
Those resources may have left the Section House fire at the end of Wednesday's shift and will be replaced by a Utah Type 2 IA crew — which brings sawyers and are self-supporting — a water tender and four engines ordered for the Section House fire.
Meanwhile, two engines from Crow Agency attacked the 5-acre Brush Coulee fire at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, which started from a farm combine three miles upwind (southwest) of Crow Agency. With help from Big Horn County Rural Fire and farmers, they stopped visible flames and were “wetlining” the fire edges to cool it before winds arrived from potential severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.