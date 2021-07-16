SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Board approved the allocation of $5,000 to a new community housing study during its Tuesday meeting.
The study, which particularly focuses on housing needs in the municipalities of Sheridan, Dayton and Ranchester, will consider community demographics and current housing inventory to determine what types of housing are especially needed, according to Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
The study will be a joint effort between the county, city of Sheridan and SEEDA, with each entity contributing dollars to the project. It will be the first joint housing study since 2006, according to SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs and is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
The only board member in opposition to SEEDA’s participation in the study was Board Chair Gary Koltiska, who argued it was a waste of time and money.
“A study does nothing but that — study,” Koltiska said. “It’s all talk and no action.”
On the contrary, board member Erin Kilbride argued the study was an important first step in diversifying the housing stock in Sheridan County. With more housing available, it will be easier to recruit new businesses and their employees to the community, Kilbride said.
“With economic development in mind for this particular organization, we can’t continue to grow the workforce here if there is no housing,” Kilbride said. “So I think this is key.”
Briggs agreed.
“If you’re out on the street and ask about the availability of housing in Sheridan, many people will tell you anecdotally that, yes, the housing market is tight and if you’re looking for a certain price point, it’s hard to find housing,” Briggs said. “What this does is it documents that need, which helps if you’re looking for things like grant funding or tax credit opportunities. You can also show it to people that might be curious if it’s worth their while to develop a certain type of housing.”
SEEDA’s participation in the housing study was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Koltiska voting against the motion.
In other SEEDA news:
The board unanimously ratified a contract with H&R Coatings of Sheridan for the installation of an epoxy floor in the recently completed Kennon facility.
H&R submitted the low bid of $161,000, which is well below the $213,976 estimated by project contractor Sletten Construction.
At a SEEDA meeting in April, Kennon Projects, Inc. CEO Joe Wright said installation of epoxy flooring would help address safety concerns in the manufacturing facility by reducing the amount of static electricity emanating from some of the manufacturing equipment.
“One of the issues we have run into and continue to experience that would be alleviated by this particular floor is the anti-static piece,” Wright said. “We have quite a few issues around certain areas like our cutting table where they actually have arcs of electricity going several feet and shocking people.”
The ratification of the contract comes shortly after Kennon officially moved into their new facility in the high-tech business park earlier this month, according to project manager Kent Anderson.
Kennon Products is an employee-owned company manufacturing products and providing engineering services to a multitude of markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, aviation, NASA and behavioral health care. The new facility will allow Kennon to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity and nearly quadruple the size of Kennon’s previous facility on North Main Street.
The board unanimously approved allocating up to $5,000 for a certified appraisal of two of SEEDA’s properties Tuesday.
The appraisal will help determine the value of the properties, which will allow the board to make informed decisions about the future of the properties, according to Briggs.
The appraisal will assess the value of both an acre property off Decker Road and a 1.43-acre property in the Sheridan Commercial Park. These properties are currently not utilized by SEEDA, and one local nonprofit — Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation — has expressed interest in moving into the Decker Road property.
The appraisal would attach prices to the properties and could eventually lead to their sale, Briggs said.
Board member Walter Tribley said it was wise for the board to learn the facts about the properties’ values.
“I’m supportive of getting the full appraisal,” Tribley said. “…We have to know what its value is in order to make decisions about our property.”
Briggs said he hopes the appraisal will take place within 60 days. Once completed, the appraisal will be accurate for roughly a year, at which point the properties would need to be reappraised.