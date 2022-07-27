SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board approved $8,605 in requested improvements to the Weatherby facility last week.
The improvements — including new roof venting and gas piping — will allow for the installation of a new oven, which will support expanded production at the Weatherby facility, SEEDA administrator Robert Briggs said.
“They have had just continuing success in Sheridan and in their move to Wyoming,” Briggs said of Weatherby. “As part of that continued success, they’ve run into some bottlenecks in their manufacturing process due to volume and the increase in sales. One of the bottlenecks they’ve been experiencing is in their Cerakoting. So they are acquiring a Cerakoting robot, which will increase their ability to paint the barreled actions, but as part of increasing that painting, they need more oven capacity for curing the metal components.”
Cerakote is a ceramic-based finish that can be applied to metals, plastics, polymers and wood. Cerakote enhances a number of physical performance properties including resistance to wear, corrosion and chemicals.
The changes were approved by the board with two special conditions. The first says all electrical work must be performed by a licensed electrician, and the second says Weatherby will be responsible for any water leaks related to the installation of the additional roof venting.
Brenda Weatherby spoke briefly during the meeting and thanked the board for approving the requested changes.
“Thank you for helping us continue to grow and meet our goals,” Weatherby said. “This is going to help us a lot in our Cerakote operation. We’re just glad you guys saw that and are working well with us.”
In 2018, Weatherby — the iconic firearms manufacturer — announced it would move to Sheridan from California, where it had operated since its founding in 1945. The company has been based out of its current 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Sheridan since 2019. When the company moved to Sheridan, it was estimated they would bring between 65 and 90 new jobs to Sheridan.
The company will lease from SEEDA until 2039, at which time Weatherby has the option to purchase the building and assume all maintenance costs, Briggs said.
During the special meeting last week, the SEEDA board also made changes to its policy on building improvements, increasing the threshold for board consideration of requests from $5,000 to $10,000. Any future requests under $10,000 that do not involve significant structural or cosmetic alterations will now be under the discretion of SEEDA Project Manager Kent Anderson and no longer go before the board, Briggs said.
This change will limit the number of special meetings the board will have to convene for future project requests, Briggs said.
“We’re in a period of inflation and cost escalation in construction, so that $5,000 doesn’t go quite as far as it used to go,” Briggs said. “So this is one thing that I think would help in that process.”
The board also voted to appoint board members Gary Koltiska and Christi Haswell to SEEDA’s building committee, which will consider all future building alteration requests over $10,000 and make recommendations to the full SEEDA board, Briggs said.
