SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board approved $8,605 in requested improvements to the Weatherby facility last week.

The improvements — including new roof venting and gas piping — will allow for the installation of a new oven, which will support expanded production at the Weatherby facility, SEEDA administrator Robert Briggs said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

