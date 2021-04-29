SHERIDAN — Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board is overseeing last-minute change orders as work on Kennon Products Inc.’s new building approaches its final phases.
The projects, which contractor Sletten Construction have valued at $323,336, involve installation of epoxy floors and acoustic ceiling panels in the company’s new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in North Sheridan’s Hi-Tech Business Park.
The facility, expected to be completed this summer, currently has concrete flooring, according to project manager Kent Anderson. Kennon Projects, Inc. CEO Joe Wright said installation of epoxy flooring, valued by Sletten at $213, 976, would help address safety concerns in the manufacturing facility by reducing the amount of static electricity emanating from some of the manufacturing equipment.
“One of the issues we have run into and continue to experience that would be alleviated by this particular floor is the anti-static piece,” Wright said. “We have quite a few issues around certain areas like our cutting table where they actually have arcs of electricity going several feet and shocking people.”
Wright said installing acoustic ceiling panels, valued at $109,360 by Sletten, would help abate noise in the facility.
“There’s a lot of noise in the manufacturing floor so really the intent is to just abate noise, specifically with all the equipment we have going on,” Wright said. “People have to put on earphones to block out the noise because it’s just constant eight hours a day.”
While SEEDA board members agreed the additional expenses were necessary, they thought bids should be let in an attempt to reduce expenses. Anderson said he was hopeful the competitive bidding process could reduce expenses by as much as $100,000 compared to Sletten’s estimates.
Bidding out the flooring and ceiling work might mean the work will be delayed until after the completion of the facility, board chair Gary Koltiska said. Wright said he was willing to work with the board to ensure the necessary projects were completed in a cost-effective manner.
“We feel that they’re important enough that we’re willing to have to deal with the disruption in order to make them happen,” Wright said.
Anderson said the additional expenses for the epoxy floors and ceiling panels would come out of the project’s $375,000 contingency fund.
Kennon Products is an employee-owned company manufacturing products and providing engineering services to a multitude of markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, aviation, NASA and behavioral health care. The new facility, once completed, will allow Kennon to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity and nearly quadruple the size of Kennon’s current facility.
In other SEEDA news:
The SEEDA board approved a property trade allowing for the creation of a new pedestrian footbridge over Goose Creek.
The trade will involve SEEDA giving the city of Sheridan 12,120 square feet of property — the majority of which is creekbank and underwater — in exchange for 5,597 square feet of city property adjacent to the city’s Decker Road right of way.
The footbridge will be used to connect an existing segment of the local trail system with an undeveloped area the city hopes to develop into a park, according to SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs. The bridge will be located near the intersection of North Main Street and Industrial Road.
The SEEDA board is currently searching for a new member-at-large. Interested applicants are encouraged to send a letter of interest, brief biography and resume to rbriggs@sheridan.edu by May 14.