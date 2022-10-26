SEEDA Meeting_KC 002.jpg
Cars line Hi Tech Drive outside VacuTech in the business park Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board approved a proposal from MC2 Engineering and Construction for a phase two feasibility study for the continuation of the High-Tech Business Park.

Robert Briggs noted SEEDA has one parcel under five acres left in the current business park, which is small in comparison to other businesses in the development. As a result, SEEDA approached the Wyoming Business Council with a request for funding to look at another phase of the park. SEEDA received a $20,000 grant for that purpose.

