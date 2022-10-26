SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board approved a proposal from MC2 Engineering and Construction for a phase two feasibility study for the continuation of the High-Tech Business Park.
Robert Briggs noted SEEDA has one parcel under five acres left in the current business park, which is small in comparison to other businesses in the development. As a result, SEEDA approached the Wyoming Business Council with a request for funding to look at another phase of the park. SEEDA received a $20,000 grant for that purpose.
The goal of the project is to identify three or four strategic parcels of land for assessment of development feasibility, select a preferred alternative based on site development considerations and potential partnerships and develop a conceptual layout and costs for the preferred alternative.
The proposal approved by SEEDA Tuesday will not exceed $29,750.
“Once we develop a preferred site, we would actually like to go ahead and try to secure funding, whether it’s through the state or through the federal government or any other option that might be available, to actually develop another phase of the High-Tech Business Park,” Briggs said.
He added the idea is to continue a second phase of the concept, not that the land must be adjacent to the current business park.
In other business, SEEDA board members discussed the possibility of Sheridan County School District 2 and Sheridan County joining the SEEDA board.
When SEEDA was first established in 2007, the initial partners included the city of Sheridan, Northern Wyoming Community College District and SCSD2.
SCSD2 left the joint powers board in 2014. School district officials said at the time SEEDA’s mission and operations had grown increasingly irrelevant to the mission of K-12 education.
“This whole purpose of the district getting into it really was the preschool program,” then SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said in a February 2014 interview with The Sheridan Press. “And, we were fairly reluctant getting into SEEDA, quite frankly.”
At a March 19, 2014, SEEDA meeting, SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Tom Sachse confirmed the district was primarily interested in helping establish a center for early childhood education, which manifested as the First Light Children’s Center. He added the school district is not in the business of real estate, referring to SEEDA’s extensive work in securing grants and establishing shovel-ready sites in multiple business parks.
Briggs said the idea of adding additional partners will likely be a focus of SEEDA’s strategic planning moving forward.
Current SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults was present via Zoom for the Tuesday meeting, but did not speak to the school district’s interest. The topic is on the agenda for a special SCSD2 meeting set for noon Wednesday.