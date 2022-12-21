SHERIDAN — Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority board members heard from two entities that want to officially become part of SEEDA: Sheridan County School District 2 and Sheridan County.
SEEDA currently comprises representatives from the city of Sheridan and Northern Wyoming Community College District to provide economic opportunities for Sheridan County. SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults and Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell approached the SEEDA board Tuesday to learn more about the process of being added to the board.