SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority will operate on a much smaller budget in fiscal 2022, following the impending conclusion of the Kennon project.
Kennon Products is an employee-owned company manufacturing products and providing engineering services to a multitude of markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, aviation, NASA and behavioral health care. The company’s new 35,000-square-foot facility in North Sheridan’s Hi-Tech Business Park will allow Kennon to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity and nearly quadruple the size of its current facility on North Main Street. The company is expected to move into its facility later this month, Briggs said.
SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs told Sheridan County commissioners Monday the joint powers board’s budget would decrease 82% from $6.17 million in fiscal 2021 to $1.11 million in fiscal 2021.
The bulk of this decrease comes from the capital outlay line item, which will decrease from $6.04 million in fiscal 2021 to $875,000 in fiscal 2022 as the Kennon project wraps up this summer, Briggs said.
Briggs said the only anticipated capital expenses for the joint powers board in fiscal 2022 involve finishing touches on the Kennon building. However, maintenance expenses are expected to increase — from $15,000 in fiscal 2021 to $48,000 in fiscal 2022 — as SEEDA has a new building to maintain.
Revenue-wise, grant funding is expected to decrease significantly from $5.97 million to just $300,000 as the project is completed, Briggs said. However, the completion of the building will allow for a new source of income for SEEDA: $202,740 in annual rental income from Kennon. The company has agreed to a 20-year lease, Briggs said.
With the Kennon project wrapping up, Briggs said SEEDA was looking toward the future by identifying opportunity sites for future business development — both in the Sheridan Hi-Tech Business Park and elsewhere in the community.
“We will look at a number of different opportunities,” Briggs said. ”I think one of the things about the Wrench Ranch area… that land is becoming significantly valuable both because of its visibility and its interstate access. So we’ll certainly look at continuing in the area of the Sheridan Hi-Tech Business Park. But I think to be responsible, we need to look at a variety of different types of opportunities.”
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
Commissioners approved an amendment to a lease with the Falcon Car Corporation for use of space in the Sheridan County Airport Business Park.
The company, which holds a license to produce 2,999 vehicles, including Falcon 9x full-size pickup trucks and Falcon 3B buses, for model years 2023 and 2024, will lease an additional 0.96-acre lot in addition to five previously-leased lots totaling 4.94 acres.
The new annual rental rate to be paid by the company is $25,841.28, according to Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka. The county has signed a 40-year lease with the company, whose production capacity is expected to increase to 30,000 units by 2026.
The lease with Falcon began May 1.Construction on the new facility is set to begin later this year, Stopka said.