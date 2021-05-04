SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority is currently looking to fill the vacant member-at-large seat on their five-member governing board.
The purpose of the SEEDA is to allow for collaboration between the city of Sheridan and the Northern Wyoming Community College District, “on the financing and development of capital projects, workforce training, or job creation initiatives in Sheridan County, for purposes of economic and educational development of the Sheridan Community.” Members of the SEEDA Board must be residents and qualified electors of Sheridan County.
Interested individuals are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and a brief bio to SEEDA Executive Director Robert Briggs by 5 p.m. May 14. Questions may be directed to Briggs at 307-675-0814 or rbriggs@sheridan.edu.