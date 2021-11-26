SHERIDAN — It’s been more than a decade since the city of Sheridan first received grant funding for infrastructure improvements on the shovel-ready land that would become known as the High-Tech Business Park.
Since then, the park has become home to some of the city’s most high-profile employers such as Kennon, Vacutech and Weatherby, according to Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Administrator Robert Briggs. Those employers have brought 325 jobs to the Sheridan area in the last decade alone.
But with only 4.5 acres still available in the 38.5-acre park in north Sheridan, the SEEDA board is wondering: What comes next?
SEEDA officials are hoping to answer that question in the near future by conducting a feasibility study for the second phase of the business park, Briggs said. During a special meeting earlier this week, the SEEDA board approved submitting a $20,000 grant application to the Wyoming Business Council. If received, the grant would cover the majority of the $25,000 cost of the feasibility study with the rest coming from the SEEDA budget.
Briggs said the end result of the feasibility study process would be a preferred site, conceptual plan and conceptual cost for the next phase of the business park.
The second phase of the business park could involve an expansion of the current property or the construction of a new business park somewhere else in town, Briggs said. In addition to the current property, the study will also investigate properties off East Fifth Street and in the southern part of town near East Ridge Road, Briggs said.
The eventual final location will depend on a variety of factors, including public-private partnerships with nearby landowners, Briggs said.
“Part of the feasibility analysis will be testing the willingness of property owners around potential sites to collaborate and cooperate with SEEDA on the project,” Briggs said. “…Part of this exercise is working with those nearby property owners and understanding the vision that they have for their properties, and how we fit into that.”
While the board was generally in favor of moving forward with the next phase of the business park, board Chair Gary Koltiska expressed some concern in light of the ongoing affordable housing shortage in Sheridan. He wondered whether it was smart to pursue businesses and the new jobs they would create when the existing housing stock couldn’t meet the influx in demand.
Board member Christi Haswell noted SEEDA is currently participating, with the city and county, in a housing study. That study should include concrete ways to improve and grow the local affordable housing stock, she said.
Board member Patrick Henderson agreed it was important to look at new housing options for county residents, but he said work could happen concurrently with the business park feasibility study.
“They have to run in tandem,” Henderson said. “That’s how the process works. You have to have housing, and you have to have workforce…We’ve got to coordinate together. I think that’s the reason we said we were going to put money in the pot for that (housing study).”
Briggs said he hopes to have the phase two feasibility study completed by August 2022. The housing study is set to be completed by the end of 2021, Haswell said.
In other SEEDA news:
• The board granted permission to Weatherby to build a third gunpowder magazine on their property. Brenda Weatherby told the board the third magazine would be helpful as a way to circumvent supply issues that have slowed down production of some types of ammunition at the company.
The company already has two powder magazines on their property, Weatherby said. This third magazine would likely be empty most of the time except when large shipments of powder are received. Having extra powder in storage would ensure the company’s work can continue while waiting for the next shipment of powder, Weatherby said.
“What we’re asking for is, when there’s powder available, we want to maximize what we have in storage so we can respond to our consumer demand,” Weatherby said. “…Being able to store whatever powder we can get is important for our business.”
• The SEEDA board approved its officers for the next year, with most board members continuing in their existing positions.
Koltiska, Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley and Henderson will continue roles as board chair, vice chair and secretary, respectively. Haswell will take over the role of treasurer from former board member Erin Kilbride.