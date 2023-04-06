SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority aims to refinance a loan it received from the Wyoming Business Council.

As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, SEEDA received more than $4.2 million in funding from the Wyoming Business Council’s Ready Community Grant and Loan Program for a proposed Vacutech expansion project. SEEDA would have overseen construction of a 40,000-square-foot facility that would be leased by Vacutech to accommodate for the company’s growth. In 2020, Vacutech requested the expansion project be canceled, citing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

