SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority aims to refinance a loan it received from the Wyoming Business Council.
As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, SEEDA received more than $4.2 million in funding from the Wyoming Business Council’s Ready Community Grant and Loan Program for a proposed Vacutech expansion project. SEEDA would have overseen construction of a 40,000-square-foot facility that would be leased by Vacutech to accommodate for the company’s growth. In 2020, Vacutech requested the expansion project be canceled, citing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs said the interest rate for WBC’s loan to SEEDA was among the highest. At its current rate, the board will pay the business council a total of roughly $2.4 million by the time the loan and grant are repaid.
Not accounting for interest, SEEDA still owes more than $1.7 million in its repayment to WBC; the board voted to request the loan be refinanced at a lower interest rate. The option selected would save SEEDA $682,606.02 through the next 20 years when compared to the current repayment plan.
Cindy Kretzer, a CPA and director for Porter, Muirhead, Cornia and Howard, said SEEDA had a mostly clean audit this year.
Kretzer made note of two minor issues that are easy to fix. The first was newer staff handling accounting work for SEEDA need additional training. The second was needing to better meet requirements under Governmental Accounting Standards Board Statement 87. The statement lays out accounting and financial reporting requirements for leases by government entities.