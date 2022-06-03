SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board voted unanimously to waive the June rent — of more than $17,000 — for one of its tenants Thursday.
The board’s decision to waive the $17,250 rent for Kennon Products comes in light of recurring issues with the building that has led to the need for extended construction work, which has inhibited the company’s operations, SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs said.
“Kennon occupied the building last summer, and they occupied it with the contractor (Sletten Construction) still having many items to complete,” Briggs said. “While not unusual, what has happened is this time frame has extended much longer than anticipated… As they’ve gone through this building repair process, they’ve had to move their operations around…and have not been able to utilize the building to its full capacity.”
“There are still areas on our second floor we cannot use,” Kennon CEO Joe Wright said.
Construction has been extended following a Dec. 26, 2021, sprinkler system break in the building, which flooded the company’s break room and some of the offices, Briggs said.
During its Jan. 25, 2022, meeting, the SEEDA board approved contracting with Engineering Economics Inc, of Lakewood, Colorado, to perform an “envelope design review” in the amount of $7,490 and “mechanical and plumbing commissioning” in the amount of $17,840.
The envelope design review involved ensuring “our design company, Arete Design, did an adequate job designing the building,” project manager Kent Anderson said. Meanwhile, the mechanical and plumbing commissioning process involved doing testing on electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems “to ensure they were installed per the design and are functioning correctly,” Anderson said.
Anderson is currently working with Sletten to address concerns found in the envelope design review, with the goal of having construction completed by July.
In addition to the inconvenience of having to move operations around construction, there have been other costs to the building’s structural issues, Wright told the SEEDA board. The leak damaged furniture and equipment, and the company had to spend more than expected on heating costs due to structural issues with the building.
Wright said he did not expect the company to request any more rent relief in the future, as long as construction concludes as expected in July.
“It’s a great building, as far as the design and stuff,” Wright said. “We just have to get to the point where it is what we thought it was…I hope this is one and done and by the end of July, we are not having any more discussions…If they (Sletten) do what they say they’re going to do, we won’t have this discussion again.”
Board members Patrick Henderson and Gary Koltiska apologized to Wright and thanked the company for its patience in dealing with the issues.
“I appreciate how civil the conversation has been, and I appreciate your patience and tolerance, because this has just been an awful process for you and your staff,” Henderson told Wright. “…So I thank you for that.”