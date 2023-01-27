SEEDA Meeting_AS 002.jpg
Buy Now

An employee at VacuTech applies powdercoat to a rack of steel pieces before moving the rack to the oven Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Phase II of a feasibility study for additional high-tech business park space in Sheridan County is underway. 

Phase II consists of Sheridan’s MC2 Engineering and Construction staff talking to property owners to identify parcels and set up a matrix for evaluating options, Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Director Robert Briggs said. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you