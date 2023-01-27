SHERIDAN — Phase II of a feasibility study for additional high-tech business park space in Sheridan County is underway.
Phase II consists of Sheridan’s MC2 Engineering and Construction staff talking to property owners to identify parcels and set up a matrix for evaluating options, Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Director Robert Briggs said.
SEEDA’s fiscal year 2023 budget included the study, which will determine other spaces available for creating similar shovel-ready properties to that of the original business park north of Sheridan. The current business park brought 325 jobs to Sheridan, according to previous reporting by The Sheridan Press.
In addition to the feasibility study continuing, the board tabled two ongoing discussions: adding Sheridan County and Sheridan County School District 2 to the joint powers board and investment opportunities for SEEDA.
During the last SEEDA meeting, Sheridan County School District 2 and Sheridan County commissioners requested to be included in representation on the joint powers board. In discussions Tuesday, Briggs said SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults needs to work through a one-page outline and questions with the SCSD2 Board of Trustees before presenting it to the SEEDA board. Additionally, Briggs will meet with the Sheridan County Commission 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30 to discuss the option of adding them as an entity.
In Tuesday discussion, possibly adding Sheridan County school districts 1 and 3 to the board might be necessary if one K-12 district is added, as SEEDA represents all of Sheridan County, not just land within the city of Sheridan.
“It’s not necessarily a ‘no’ to K-12,” Sheridan College President Walt Tribley said, noting the more entities are added, the bigger the board will become. “We represent the whole county, and some of our interests right now, particularly in the form of affordable housing, are up north, and that school district is just as important.”
The conversation was tabled until the next meeting.
The board also tabled conversation about solidifying where the joint powers board would invest the public funds with which they manage. Currently, SEEDA invests in WyoStar, a short- and long-term investment pool where any county, municipality, school district or any other local government entity can invest public funds.
Briggs introduced Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System, or Wyoming CLASS, as an alternative or addition to SEEDA’s current investment organization, as Wyoming CLASS currently yields a higher percentage of return on investment. Board members tabled the conversation until more information could be sought regarding the investments and more information presented on any other options for investing. The board plans to revisit the discussion at its next meeting April 25.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.