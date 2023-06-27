SEEDArecap01.jpg
Board Administrator Robert Briggs, board Treasurer Christi Haswell and board Chair Gary Koltiska discuss SEEDA's fiscal year 2024 budget at its meeting Monday, June 26, 2023.

 Caroline Elik | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board (SEEDA) is still considering where it would construct another High-Tech Business Park in Sheridan County.

The current High-Tech Business Park is located off of Yellowtail Drive and houses companies such as Weatherby, Inc., Vacutech and Kennon. As available space at the 38.5-acre park grows scarce, SEEDA board members are on the hunt for an expansion site. The board has been discussing “Phase Two” of the park since 2021 — in 2022, it approved a $20,000 grant from the Wyoming Business Council to conduct a feasibility study that would help determine the best way to go about a new development.

