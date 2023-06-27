SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board (SEEDA) is still considering where it would construct another High-Tech Business Park in Sheridan County.
The current High-Tech Business Park is located off of Yellowtail Drive and houses companies such as Weatherby, Inc., Vacutech and Kennon. As available space at the 38.5-acre park grows scarce, SEEDA board members are on the hunt for an expansion site. The board has been discussing “Phase Two” of the park since 2021 — in 2022, it approved a $20,000 grant from the Wyoming Business Council to conduct a feasibility study that would help determine the best way to go about a new development.
At its meeting Monday, the SEEDA board voted to allow Administrator Robert Briggs to craft development proposals with the owners of preferred sites for the park. The proposals will then be presented at a future meeting for the board to consider.
One of the board’s preferred sites is the Story House property on East Fifth Street. SEEDA Treasurer Christi Haswell said the feasibility study identified 29 acres at that site — equaling four to seven lots — that could be developed into another location for the business park.
The other would essentially be an extension of the original High-Tech Business Park location because of its proximity to Yellowtail Drive. Haswell said 33 acres, split into five or six lots, could be used for more space at that site.
“They were just the two [preferred sites] that came to the top of the feasibility study,” Haswell said of the board’s reasoning behind focusing its efforts on those specific pieces of land. “That was based on existing infrastructure, accessibility, site features, surrounding features and costs.”
Haswell said the board will likely want to review completed proposals before this fall, prior to the deadline for grant applications to the WBC.
At previous meetings, SEEDA members said building a new business park could bring more jobs to Sheridan’s economy, but could also lead to an increase in demand for housing that the current market couldn’t support. The city, county and SEEDA board participated in a study in 2021 that recommended solutions such as construction of more market-rate housing and employer-assisted housing.
The board also approved the SEEDA budget Monday for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. The board anticipates its highest expenditures will be administration and project management costs, auditing and accounting services and legal services. Total anticipated expenditures for FY2024 are $303,500. The board’s budget also estimates $394,909 in revenue for SEEDA in the upcoming year. While lower than previous years, Briggs said funds are still in good shape, mentioning the lack of capital expenditures on the budget and the decrease of SEEDA’s interest fees.
“There’s a much lower principal interest in fees on debt, and that reflects the refinancing of SEEDA’s loans … so that that number is about $45,000 lower than we had been paying,” Briggs said. “So that's a good advance there.”
SEEDA also began to receive rent revenue in fiscal year 2023 from Weatherby along with its rent revenue from Kennon. According to the proposed budget, SEEDA does not anticipate needing to use its cash reserves for the upcoming fiscal year unless its anticipated revenues are not realized.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.