SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will offer several community education classes starting in March. Registration is now open for creative writing, Adobe InDesign, fly fishing, fly tying, pottery and snowshoeing.
The deadline to register is March 16. All community education classes are taught by expert instructors and are $153 for Wyoming residents. Courses are eight weeks long unless otherwise noted.
For more information, including individual class schedules and descriptions, see sheridan.edu/plus.
To register, complete the Community Class Registration Form online or call Sheridan College enrollment services at 307-675-0100.