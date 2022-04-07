EVANSTON — Riverton resident Marissa Selvig received the Constitution Party of Wyoming’s nomination for the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives April 2 at the party’s state convention in Evanston.
“I am beyond excited that it is finally official,” Selvig said of receiving the nod. “I am even more excited for the voters of Wyoming to have a real, constitutional choice in this race.”
Selvig and the Constitution Party of Wyoming said they offer the state’s voters an opportunity to support a return to the Constitutional principles that built the nation.
“It is long past time our elected officials uphold their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution with integrity and honesty,” Selvig said. “That is exactly what I intend to do should I be elected in November.”
Constitution Party of Wyoming Chairman Jeff Haggit echoed Selvig’s enthusiasm.
“Marissa is passionate about her faith and the belief that adhering to her oath of office is of utmost importance,” Haggit said. “She will make a great congresswoman.”
The race for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat has already seen much contention and national attention. Several Republican hopefuls have created a crowded field trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.