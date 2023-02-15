elk herdweb.jpg

CWD was identified in three new Sheridan Region elk hunt areas this fall. In October, the disease was documented in Elk Hunt Areas 36 and 129 and in November, a hunter-harvested cow elk in Elk Hunt Area 113 tested positive for the disease. All of the elk areas overlap hunt areas where the disease has previously been documented in deer.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — On Tuesday, a Wyoming Senate committee advanced House Bill 83, which would allow the governor to negotiate off-reservation hunting agreements with recognized tribes, despite testimony from multiple tribal representatives opposed to the effort.

Backers of the bill said it aims to allow the state of Wyoming and tribes to proactively address the issue of tribal hunting rights following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Herrera v. Wyoming, which found tribal hunting rights did not extinguish with Wyoming statehood. The legislation would grant the governor the authority to negotiate with tribes regarding the rights.

