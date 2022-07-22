DAYTON — With Sheridan County residents experiencing property assessment increases of between 10% and 60%, it’s no surprise taxes were on Tongue River Valley citizens’ minds during a candidate forum Wednesday.

All of the candidates for Senate District 21 and House District 51 shared their thoughts on taxes during the forum at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton, and the two candidates for House District 51 — Republican candidate Bryan Miller and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn — spoke in favor of pursuing a new “acquisition-based system” for property taxes.

