DAYTON — With Sheridan County residents experiencing property assessment increases of between 10% and 60%, it’s no surprise taxes were on Tongue River Valley citizens’ minds during a candidate forum Wednesday.
All of the candidates for Senate District 21 and House District 51 shared their thoughts on taxes during the forum at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton, and the two candidates for House District 51 — Republican candidate Bryan Miller and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn — spoke in favor of pursuing a new “acquisition-based system” for property taxes.
Miller said an acquisition-based system would be the first piece of legislation he would introduce if elected.
“The first one I would do is property tax acquisition,” Miller said. “I would be on that like you wouldn’t imagine. It is going to be the big thing that keeps seniors in their homes, it will keep those with limited budgets in their homes, and in reality, it’s the only thing that will keep all of us from having massive tax increases again next year.”
The acquisition-based system Miller and Western are proposing would base property taxes entirely on the last sale price, or acquisition value, of a property.
Currently, property taxes are based on the “market value” of a property, Sheridan County Assessor Paul Fall previously told The Sheridan Press.The market value listed on a home’s schedule is not just a reflection of a property and any improvements made to it over the past year, but also a reflection of what sales have happened in the larger area known as a “neighborhood” — generally an area of around 20 blocks or more.
Western said switching to an acquisition model was key to lowering taxes and helping Wyoming residents, especially the elderly, pay their taxes and stay in their homes.
“The property tax issue is real, it’s serious, and it’s hurting people,” Western said. “The reality is people shouldn’t be taxed out of their homes. There are a lot of people in this community… who live on fixed income and on Social Security, so when you add an extra $40 or $50 a month (in property taxes), that’s real money for these folks.”
Western came under attack from Miller for voting against HB0109 earlier this year. The bill — sponsored by Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan — would have created “a study on the changes necessary to convert Wyoming to a property tax system based on the acquisition value of the property.”
“The study itself wasn’t just a study,” Miller said. “It was a study on how we could implement it (the acquisition-based model) and make it happen, and my opponent voted against it.”
Western was one of 17 nay votes on the bill’s introduction in the House. The bill ultimately died in the House Appropriations committee on a 0-7 vote.
Western said he stood by his decision to vote against the study, but was still in support of moving ahead with the new system.
“It was a study bill,” Western said of HB0109. “We don’t need to study it. We don’t need to spend another $100,000 or $200,000 in taxpayer money to tell us something we already know. We just need to do it.”
Taxes were also a topic of discussion among the candidates for Senate District 21, with Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, and Democratic candidate Mark Hansen expressing radically different views on the issue.
While Biteman was not in attendance at the forum, he did provide a statement — read by moderator David Schwend — where he reiterated his commitment to voting against each and every tax increase considered by the Legislature.
“I have been, and will continue to be, the voice of taxpayers in the Wyoming Senate,” Biteman said. “I have never voted for a tax increase, and will not vote for one if reelected. I am one of the strongest fiscal conservatives in the Wyoming Senate, and I’ve kept my promises.”
Hansen, on the other hand, said he had no intent to lower taxes and would actively seek ways to increase the tax base. While lowering taxes is a popular idea, it also comes at a very real cost to the citizens of Wyoming, Hansen said.
“I’m not going to cut taxes,” Hansen said. “I’m looking to try to increase our tax base… I understand you want to pay less taxes, but less taxes means less benefits, and you’ve worked too hard to not have any benefits.”
The discussion on taxes was part of a larger discussion between candidates on how to improve the state’s economy.
Hansen acknowledged the significance of extractive industries in the state, but also spoke of the importance of economic diversity.
“Wyoming’s economy is actually pretty good, isn’t it?” Hansen said. “But it could be better. Wyoming’s economy is based on gas and oil — the same old thing it’s always been based on. I’ve been here for 30 straight years… and we’re always talking about the same things: gas, oil and coal. There should be other options by now, yes?”
Western agreed and said that, while it was important for the state to “play to its strengths” in the extractive industries, there was room for other types of business development, particularly light manufacturing.
“We do extractive industries really, really well, and we need to continue to encourage that,” Western said. “…But step two in the two-pronged approach is to encourage some of these other industries to move here. Jobs are the lifeblood of our economy, and to have some of these companies that offer those blue-collar jobs move here has been great.”
The candidate forum in Dayton was sponsored by the government affairs committee of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and the Tongue River Valley Community Center. During the nearly three-hour forum, valley residents also heard from candidates for clerk of district court, county coroner, county treasurer, county sheriff and county commissioners.
The community center plans to hold another forum prior to the general election on Nov. 8, TRVCC Executive Director Erin Kilbride said.
The primary elections will be held Aug. 16, and absentee voting is currently open.