SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Senate passed the state’s redistricting bill on a 20-10 vote on third reading Thursday.
The bill passed by the Senate differs significantly from the version passed in the House. The House version proposes a Legislature with 62 representatives and 31 senators — or an increase of three legislators — while the Senate version sticks with the current 60 representatives and 30 senators model.
During the redistricting process, lawmakers ensure each district remains substantially equal to any other. As the number of legislators changes, so does the required deviation, but the general goal is plus or minus 5% deviation in size.
In both the House and Senate versions of the redistricting bill, the Arvada-Clearmont area remains in House District 40, currently represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, rather than moving into House District 52, currently represented by Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette.
The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee originally proposed moving Arvada-Clearmont into District 52 as a way to keep House districts within deviation in the 62-31 plan. However, Crago successfully passed an amendment in the House allowing the region to remain in District 40 in that plan.
Moving Arvada-Clearmont is not necessary in the Senate’s 60-30 plan because House District 40 is already in deviation in that model, said Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman.
Biteman spearheaded the Senate’s 60-30 plan. He previously said he would fight the 62-31 plan because of how it valued deviation numbers over maintaining “communities of interest” such as ensuring Arvada and Clearmont remain in a district comprising Sheridan and Johnson counties.
“To me, 62-31 is non-negotiable,” Biteman said during a Feb. 9 meeting at the Sheridan County Courthouse. “It’s dead on arrival, and I’m going to fight like hell to kill it.”
During the second reading of the bill March 1, Biteman introduced an amendment changing the redistricting model back to 60-30.
“I believe this is a common-sense plan that is pragmatic and works for the whole state,” Biteman said of his proposal. “…It is the least disruptive plan and keeps districts as close as possible to their current boundaries. Most importantly, it respects communities of interest and it respects physical barriers, because our state is not a cookie-cutter state…The game of Twister this body has been playing to get within deviation…is where things kind of went sideways.”
While Biteman’s amendment passed, it didn’t sit well with all legislators. While the 60-30 plan solves some out-of-deviation areas, like Sheridan County, it creates others, such as the Big Horn Basin. Any time a House district is outside deviation, the state is in violation of the 14th Amendment — the Equal Protection Clause — and is at risk for potential lawsuits and litigation from underrepresented constituents, said Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper.
“I have one problem… with this plan, and it’s the deviation issue on the Big Horn Basin,” Scott said during second reading. “That’s the place in the state, because of its geography, you’re most likely to have success with a court test and be able to go off deviation. But I still think it’s too much risk, and we’re better off staying in deviation.”
During third reading of the bill in the Senate March 3, Scott presented a plan that would bring the basin into deviation. Under the plan, 480 people from just north of Riverton would be moved into a Hot Springs county voting district.
Scott argued failing to meet the deviation requirements would not end well for anybody.
“I know there’s a good deal of enthusiasm here for standing up to the feds when they ask us to do things we don’t want to do,” Scott said. “We can fuss at them and make a big stink, but it won’t end well… We need a plan that is in deviation, or we are asking the courts to do it for us and that would be disastrous.”
Biteman argued Scott’s plan made sense in terms of deviation numbers but not in terms of geography or communities of interest
“It’s putting the absolute obsession with deviation over people,” Biteman said. “…I don’t think the people care about meeting deviation as much as staying in their communities of interest.”
Scott’s amendment failed, and the 60-30 plan — including the out-of-deviation basin — passed the Senate.
The bill will now return to the House for review. If the House does not agree with the Senate’s changes, the bodies will need to hold a conference committee to work out differences.