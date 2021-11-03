SHERIDAN — House Bills 1001 and 1002 continued their journeys through the Wyoming Legislature Tuesday, receiving approval from the Senate on second reading.
At least one of those bills was altered significantly due to a three-page amendment to House Bill 1001 sponsored by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. The amendment eliminates entire pages from the proposed bill and removes sections allowing employers certain circumstances in which they could require the vaccine.
The bill, as originally written by sponsor Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, prohibited most COVID-19 vaccination requirements, except in certain circumstances.
The original bill included provisions allowing employers to mandate vaccines if they determined employee COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of the workplace; provided written evidence of that determination to the Department of Workforce Services; and allowed for exemptions and “reasonable alternative measures” — such as testing — for employees who do not wish to receive the vaccine.
Hutchings’ amendment removes the provisions entirely, altering the bill so there are no circumstances in which employers can mandate vaccines for their employees. Employers will be allowed to offer COVID testing for their employees but cannot mandate the vaccine under any circumstances.
“We will not mandate the vaccinations here in Wyoming,” Hutchings said. “That’s the gist of this bill…If we allow an employer to force a drug upon their employees without knowing the immediate or future health implications, we are making the employee no better than a slave.”
Hutchings was the only senator who discussed the amendment prior to a vote. It was passed by a 16-10 margin on the Senate floor. Locally, Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, voted against the amendment while Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, voted for it.
Prior to the approval of Hutchings’ amendment, the Senate approved two other amendments to House Bill 1001, both from Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle. The approval of Hutchings’ amendment, and the associated deletion of wording, invalidates both of those amendments.
House Bill 1002, which would prohibit the enforcement of federal COVID-19 mandates within the state of Wyoming, also received two amendments on second reading, although they were less substantial than the changes made to 1001.
The first, from Steinmetz, adds additional clarifying language from the state constitution.
The second amendment, from Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, adds additional findings from Supreme Court rulings explaining why the COVID-19 mandates will not be enforced within the state. The amendment also expounds on the states’ rights to make its own decisions regarding the health and welfare of its citizens.
“The states are laboratories of good policy,” the amendment reads. “Each individual state should be granted the freedom to determine its own policies regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic is managed within its borders without interference from the federal government.”
House Bills 1001 and 1002 are set to each have third and final readings in the Senate Wednesday. If the bills are approved on third reading, the House and Senate will work out any differences between versions of the bills through committee meetings.