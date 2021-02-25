SHERIDAN — Two senators — one from Campbell County and one from Sheridan County — plan to work together over the next several days to reach a compromise determining to what extent the Northern Wyoming Community College District may be financially injured in the process of a new community college district forming in Gillette.
NWCCD President Walt Tribley reignited the conversation with a letter he sent Feb. 19 to Campbell County legislators and a number of other individuals and governmental bodies with interest in the separation of Gillette College from the NWCCD.
In the letter, Tribley asked that NWCCD receive $3 million per year in transitional funding for a period of five years or until Gillette College receives accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission. In exchange, Tribley said, NWCCD would distribute the revenue generated by Gillette College enrollment to the new college district.
“This would allow the new administration the opportunity to plan realistically as they put in place a workforce and the systems needed to earn accreditation status,” Tribley said in the letter.
Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, said in the Legislature’s Senate Education Committee meeting Wednesday he felt that amount was too high. He instead proposed NWCCD be treated similarly to K-12 schools who see a reduction in enrollment. Those schools, he said, utilize a three-year rolling average, so the reduction in funding would spread over three years as opposed to all at once.
Tribley said Thursday morning he appreciates the tenor of the discussion, which seeks to consider both the healthy launch of Gillette College and the stabilization of the NWCCD in the process.
“I was hoping to elicit some one-time separate funding for the process, it makes sense, it’s not something we do every year,” Tribley said, making an analogy to state matching funds for new building construction. “...We’re building a new college district, let’s fund that one time and get going.”
That proposal may prove difficult to get passed, though, according to Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who said during Wednesday’s meeting legislators are unlikely to implement any new appropriations.
Wasserburger said Wednesday he will work with Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, to reach a compromise regarding the NWCCD’s $3 million annual request. The duo indicated it would aim to have that compromise amendment set for the start of the legislative session next week.
That discussion and the debate regarding Senate File 83, though, will likely continue and, in fact, grow as it reaches the Senate floor.
Some legislators have said now is not the time for the state to be considering a new community college district. Wyoming faces a funding crisis not only in education, but in all areas, as the collapse of the energy sector coupled with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have crippled the state’s economy.
Part of the debate centers around Campbell County’s mineral resources, which create a comparatively high assessed value and would allow for funding of the community college district should voters approve taxing themselves.
“The challenge that we have, Sen. Wasserburger, is your community is capable of just opening up its wallet and solving your local problems and kind of leaving the rest of the state… to fend for itself... because yours is the county that’s over the resource,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said during Wednesday’s committee meeting. “And that’s really what it comes down to. It’s not any magic of management or administration or better policy, it’s just who has what under their ground.”
Rothfuss went on to say that Wyoming needs a comprehensive solution to the question of higher education funding.
“And it almost seems like this solution gets Gillette to the point where you’ve got yours and you’ve got it for less than two mills and everyone else can kinda go pound sand,” he said.
Rothfuss went on to say he does not believe that is Campbell County’s intentions, but he hopes the state will, at some point, be able to achieve a better funding model for education and allow for a new community college district in Campbell County.
If the third round of cuts to community colleges are implemented, it would amount to a $94 million loss in funding to the system since 2010, according to Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission.
Moving forward, Tribley said he hopes Wasserburger and Biteman reach a compromise that is palatable and that provides some stabilization for NWCCD during the transition process. In addition, he echoed Rothfuss’ sentiments in that he would like to see Wyoming have a well-funded higher education system, which in context, may simply mean no more immediate reductions in funding. In the long-term, though, Tribley said, Wyoming must find an alternative revenue source to ensure the health of the education system.