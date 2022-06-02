SHERIDAN — ServeWyoming, operating within Wyoming’s communities through service for more than 25 years, recently launched a new website.
As the state’s commission on national and community service, the organization exists to help implement and coordinate the AmeriCorps programs and maintain the volunteer infrastructure necessary to address the critical needs throughout Wyoming. With that much history, the organization wanted to stay true to its roots while refreshing its brand to reflect the mission and best meet community needs.
“We’ve always been dedicated to our state and have been a visible organization throughout our communities,” Executive Director Shelly McAlpin said. “We wanted to update our look to be more modern and engaging while staying true to our mission and Wyoming roots. Our logo continues to proudly feature the Indian Paintbrush — the Wyoming state flower — and will now be utilized more in our efforts to continue to grow volunteerism in our state.”
Alongside the rebranding, ServeWyoming has launched a new website to help connect people to purpose. From serving in one of the AmeriCorps programs or volunteering in your community, to collaborating with ServeWyoming as a nonprofit, or supporting them through donations, servewyoming.org features opportunities where everyone can make a difference, according to a press release.