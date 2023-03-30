SHERIDAN — March 30 marks Doctors Day across America, but rather than focus on their own work, several physicians at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center instead shine a light on their patients.

“I’m honored to serve our veterans here in Wyoming,” said Dr. Gina Raptoulis, who joined the Sheridan VA as a rheumatologist just over three years ago. “They sacrificed so much for us. They sacrificed their lives, their health, their families. I’m honored to serve them, and I thank them for giving us our freedoms.”

