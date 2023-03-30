SHERIDAN — March 30 marks Doctors Day across America, but rather than focus on their own work, several physicians at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center instead shine a light on their patients.
“I’m honored to serve our veterans here in Wyoming,” said Dr. Gina Raptoulis, who joined the Sheridan VA as a rheumatologist just over three years ago. “They sacrificed so much for us. They sacrificed their lives, their health, their families. I’m honored to serve them, and I thank them for giving us our freedoms.”
Dr. Anna Paszczuk, a cardiologist with the VA since October of 2021, said when she left private practice to work for the VA, she didn’t necessarily expect to stay.
“Veterans are a very special population. I love working with them,” she said. “The fact that veterans are the way they are is what kept me here.”
Dr. Sudhir Finch, a hospitalist with the Sheridan VA, transitioned to his current position two years ago and said he loves caring for some of the nation’s oldest veterans.
“I’m really tickled about being able to take care of people from the Greatest Generation. Just to meet some of the WWII vets, and think about the sacrifices they made for the country, I’m so happy to take care of them,” Finch said.
Dr. Gina Raptoulis
For three years, Raptoulis has provided rheumatologic care to patients in Wyoming and southern Montana. Her specialty focuses on rheumatic diseases and other systemic, autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and lupus, among others.
“We’re not exactly sure what causes a lot of autoimmune diseases. It may be some environmental or genetic component, and there are multifactorial reasons why a patient develops a disease,” Raptoulis said.
It’s very important for patients with autoimmune diseases to have close, continued follow-up, with individually tailored treatment that takes into account existing comorbidities, she said.
“I try to look at the whole patient, and pick the best treatment option for them, having them involved in those decisions as well,” she said.
To see Raptoulis, a patient receives a referral from a primary care doctor. Several years ago, Raptoulis prayed about making a career transition from private practice to the VA, and said God led her to her position. She enjoys caring for veterans, who, she said, are very independent.
“We want them to maintain that independence, with some of these very debilitating, progressive and destructive types of arthritis, for as long as possible,” Raptoulis said. “We really want to get them the treatment they need, and the care they need, so that we can mitigate any types of long-term complications that might make them lose that independence.”
Dr. Anna Paszczuk
Paszczuk trained on the East Coast, spending several years in private practice in Florida. She joined the Bay Pines VA Health Care System, where she spent 12 years as a staff cardiologist, then chief of cardiology and finally chief of medicine.
Looking for a change for family reasons, Paszczuk took a part-time position at the Sheridan VA as a virtual cardiologist a year and a half ago.
“With the help of all the people around me, we built a very successful cardiology clinic that provides virtual care all throughout the Wyoming region,” Paszczuk said. “I’m physically located in Florida but I serve Wyoming, and a few people in Montana as well.”
The VA has a centralized electronic medical record that allows physicians to look up information about any veterans across the nation, she said. Her clinic is set up such that when a patient sees a primary care doctor in Wyoming, and that doctor identifies a need in cardiology, she takes them on virtually.
“There are certain diseases that are much more suited for virtual care. Obviously if someone is having active chest pains and is having a heart attack, they need to see someone in person,” Paszczuk said. “But the majority of services and initial steps can be provided virtually. The testing can get done locally. If someone needs an ultrasound of the heart, that can be done at the local VA or hospital, and the results can come across the system to me.”
Her goal is to have meaningful conversations with her patients regarding potential care and options for treatment.
“I like to provide education, because people are much more likely to do something if they know why,” Paszczuk said. “That’s something that I think veterans appreciate very much.”
For example, she takes the time to explain the connection between high blood pressure and sleep apnea, hoping to see a shift in behavior.
“The light bulb goes off, and someone says, ‘Oh, so when I don’t wear my (sleep apnea) mask, that’s why my blood pressure is high.’ It makes it much more likely that the patient will wear that mask,” she said.
After over a decade as a provider in the VA system, Paszczuk said she knows her patients face unique challenges.
“It is a vulnerable population in that they often have a lot of medical problems,” she said. “But you can have a major and meaningful impact when you see them. It is a vulnerable population, but it is also a population that gave a lot for us, for our freedom. It is very important to me to give back.”
Dr. Sudhir Finch
Finch, a hospital-based physician since the early 1990s, joined the Sheridan VA two years ago, shifting from work in pediatric critical care to adult care.
“There was a wonderful opportunity at the Sheridan VA to practice hospital medicine, which is what I wanted to do,” Finch said. “It is a wonderful town and community. It’s safe and it’s nice, and I’m just thrilled to be taking care of veterans here.”
Finch is the first provider to see patients when they are hospitalized, and said he’s happy to be a part of a paradigm in which veterans access robust care. The VA, he said, was founded on a promise by Abraham Lincoln.
“At the end of the Civil War, he said that those who fought, we would take care of them. The VA is really the fulfillment of President Lincoln’s promise,” Finch said.
The Sheridan VA has a very large psychiatric service, including a psychiatric inpatient unit, a geriatric psych unit, a rehabilitation hospital unit, substance abuse and treatment and domiciliary care. That mission dates back 100 years, Finch said.
“We have a full spectrum of services for veterans in various degrees of need,” he said. “It’s a continuation of this place where we are. It used to be a fort. It was Fort MacKenzie, and it was about to be decommissioned at the end of World War I. All these returning soldiers had what was called battle fatigue. We now call it PTSD. They they needed a place to go and be cared for.
“This fort, which was going to be decommissioned, became a hospital for veterans of World War I with battle fatigue,” he said.
Today, as a hospitalist, Finch sees himself as one part on that continuum of care.
“People come in for a prescription, for their doctor’s visit, for this or that, or when they get sick,” he said. “We have to make sure we are going to stay up on their immunizations, stay up on their colonoscopies, we’ve got to handle every medical problem on record. We’ve got to address them all.”
Finch said he’s humbled to work with a team focused on patient care at the VA.
“It is a wonderful thing. There are times when it makes me feel small, but happy. I am a part of a larger continuum, and a part of a larger group,” Finch said. “As a doctor, we should be learning every day. And here we have the tools, equipment and colleagues necessary to learn what we need to to take care of veterans.”