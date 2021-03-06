CHEYENNE — Is it sound fiscal policy to prioritize on whom the state spends mental health funding? Or do such decisions limit service to those who need it most?
Those were the questions asked of Wyoming legislators during the third and final reading of House Bill 38 in the House Thursday. While the bill passed and was introduced to the Senate, a last-minute effort to kill the bill by Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, ignited a passionate debate on both sides.
House Bill 38, if passed, establishes tiers of people who are priority populations for state-funded mental health services. These priority populations include those recently released or paroled from prison, those on probation or a supervision program, families at high risk, adults with severe or acute mental illness and indigent clients.
Connolly argued that by setting priority populations, those outside of the defined populations may struggle to receive mental health services they desperately need.
“I think more work needs to be done,” Connolly said. “And honestly we need to get as many services out to our communities in this regard rather than take them away. And what I have heard, not just from my own community but elsewhere, is that there is great concern that people who need help in our communities are not going to get it.”
Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, agreed.
“I believe this is going to put Wyoming at risk,” Styvar said. “…It’s going to create a policy that some Wyoming residents will be unable to get the services they need.”
Those in favor of the bill said that, in light of the state’s fiscal struggles, it was wise to set priorities on how to spend those limited dollars. In recent years, the state has allocated between $50 and $60 million for community mental health services, but that number is likely to decrease, according to Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Cheyenne.
“Even if you were in a situation where you had a lot of money, rather than waste the money, wouldn’t you want to prioritize and deliver those services in a manner that’s set by policy?” Larsen asked. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”
Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, agreed the state’s budget struggles did not afford the luxury of not setting priorities.
“What I thought we were going to see on third reading was a debate on priorities,” Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, said. “But instead we’re just saying let’s reject the bill and not prioritize any populations and let’s just hope we have infinite resources. That’s not a reality… So we need to prioritize populations.”
That logic didn’t translate for Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, who said taking care of all people with mental health illness must be the priority. If the bill isn't ready for local implementation, he said, it should not be passed.
The bill has both ethical and financial ramifications for the state, according to Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper. Thus, even more than most bills, House Bill 38 required representatives to vote their conscience.
“I appreciate the Minority Floor Leader (Connolly) bringing this up on third reading because it is a policy choice, and it is a fundamental shift,” Sweeney said. “This truly is vote your conscience… I’m still not entirely sure how I’m voting, but I urge you to really think about this one.”
The bill passed the House with a vote of 37 to 22. It was received for introduction in the Senate Thursday.