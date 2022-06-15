SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation unveiled its proposed seven-sequence plan for the Main Street resurfacing and utility upgrade project Tuesday.
In the first of two public meetings, department officials revealed the project will go to bid in November with construction beginning in April 2023. The project is expected to extend through two full construction seasons — from April through October in 2023 and 2024.
The resurfacing and utility upgrade project is a joint venture between the Department of Transportation and the city of Sheridan.
The project will comprise seven sequences with each sequence involving work on no more than three blocks at a time. Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said working on three blocks at a time allows the contractors to work continually, which maximizes the construction teams’ efficiency and increases the speed at which the project is completed.
“If we can keep each of the crews working continually, that’s going to expedite the process,” Mercer said. “Contractors are very busy right now, and we’ve learned from the past that if you let a crew go, sometimes you’re sitting idle for three weeks until they get back and that’s not very efficient.”
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae agreed.
“I think this is the most efficient way to approach this thing so we can get it done,” McRae said. “It’s been 50 years since we’ve addressed some of these utilities and stuff, and I think we’ve got a good plan…It will always have an effect on somebody…but we’ve tried to minimize that.”
The construction project will start north of the Little Goose Creek Bridge and extend south for half a mile through the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt streets.
The length of closure for each of the seven sequences will vary, with the north sections of the street expected to take the most amount of time, Mercer said.
“There is more utility work to be installed (on the north end of the project),” Mercer said. “…Once they get past Alger Street, things are going to start picking up. And the sewer work is going to drop off around Smith Alley, so it’s only water mains from then on. So it will increasingly speed up.”
The proposed first sequence involves closing Main Street from Second Street to Alger Street, with sections of First, Dow and Mandel streets closed as well.
The second sequence involves closing Main Street from Dow Street to Grinnell Plaza, with sections of Alger and Mandel streets closed as well.
The third sequence involves closing Main Street from Mandel Street to Brundage Street, with sections of Alger Street and Grinnell Plaza closed as well.
The fourth sequence involves closing Main Street from Alger Street to Loucks Street, with sections of Grinnell Plaza and Brundage Street closed as well.
The fifth sequence involves closing Main Street from Grinnell Plaza to Works Street, with sections of Brundage and Loucks streets closed as well.
The sixth sequence involves closing Main Street from Brundage Street to Burkitt and Coffeen streets, with sections of Loucks and Works streets closed as well.
The seventh and final sequence involves closing Main Street from Loucks Street to Burkitt and Coffeen streets, with sections of Works, Burkitt and Coffeen streets closed as well.
Pedestrian access to storefronts will be maintained at all times throughout the length of the project, WYDOT Resident Engineer Jake Whisonant said.
Due to a city noise ordinance, construction work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. every day, said Scott Taylor, District 4 engineer with WYDOT. Taylor said it is possible the Sheridan City Council could issue a variance, which would allow work to begin earlier and end later, which in turn could accelerate the project.
McRae said those who live and work along Main Street can share their thoughts on a variance with the Downtown Sheridan Association, which in turn will bring citizens’ opinions and perspectives to the city council.
WYDOT will remove existing concrete pavement; install new concrete pavement; update existing Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and crossings that do not meet ADA guidelines; upgrade traffic signal infrastructure; and replace select sections of sidewalk, curb and gutter in need of repair, Whisonant said.
Meanwhile, the city will replace the existing cast iron waterline from 1970, replace the existing 14-inch vitrified clay pipe sewer main and address any needed repairs to the existing storm drain system, Mercer said.
Taylor said he realized the project would cause some stress on those living and working on Main Street, but he said his team was doing its best to accelerate the process and minimize harmful impacts to businesses. If the current plan causes more issues than it solves, his team is willing to be flexible and develop a new strategy, Taylor said.
“We do understand the impacts, and there will be impacts,” Taylor said. “Our job is to lessen that as much as we can within our means, and that’s what we’ll do…We’re transparent. We’re open. We’re up front. And we’re going to continue to do that and then… we will adjust. If things aren’t working out right, we’ll do what we’ve got to do to minimize those impacts.”
WYDOT is holding another update meeting on the project Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the ERA Carroll Real Estate building at 306 N. Main St. WYDOT expects to hold several more public meetings prior to the beginning of construction in April 2023, WYDOT Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said. Once the project begins, update meetings will be held weekly in the ERA Carroll Real Estate space, Dalles said.