SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council honored seven members of the Sheridan Police Department during its meeting Tuesday.
The honors stemmed from the staff response to a car accident that occurred Oct. 6 involving several area teenagers.
Sgt. Jerry Rasmussen administered CPR to Emillie Morgan following the accident that ejected her from the vehicle. Police Chief Travis Koltiska said Rasmussen did not stop until Morgan was loaded into an ambulance.
“Almost all first responders believed she would not survive the event,” Koltiska said. “A myriad of actions were taken by responding personnel, beginning with the swift response of Sgt. Rasmussen, which directly resulted in her survival.”
Morgan’s mother, Amanda, expressed gratitude to those that arrived on scene.
“There are no words from my family,” she said. “For all of the responders that day, for how quickly everybody worked… That’s why she’s alive and is going to have a full recovery. Thank you so much.”
Morgan spent several weeks at a hospital in Billings, Montana, before transferring to a rehabilitation facility in Craig, Colorado. She just recently returned home, allowing her to be part of the recognition of SPD staff.
Rasmussen was presented with the Life Saving Medal.
Officers Zachery Conlee, Alex Murray and Ben Hawkins and communications technician Kellen Phillips all received a Meritorious Service Award Tuesday. The award recognizes their performance Oct. 6 while directly supporting life saving efforts that day.
“You came to the aid of our community with diligence and dedication and I thank you all,” Koltiska said.
Communications technician Cheryl Strauch and Corporal Chase Philipp were unable to attend the meeting due to weather.
City employee pay increase
Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed pay increase for city employees Tuesday. As previously reported by The Press, the plan gives full-time employees a raise of at least $3,350 per year.
Peter Veinbergs, Sheridan landscape technician, said the increased pay helps, especially with inflation.
Councilor Steven Brantz said he’s thankful the city is in a position to provide a pay increase for its employees.
“I’m proud of the employees we have and I am so pleased that we’re able to consider (a pay) increase this year,” Brantz said.
- Council voted to accept a bid of roughly $1.8 million from LJS Concrete & Excavating for the second phase of the North Heights waterline replacement. Construction is set to include PVC mainlines, service connections and surfacing restoration.
- Council voted to accept the only bid for the city hall interior paint project from Altitude Coatings & Solutions for $37,171.83. Council also accepted the only bid for city hall carpet replacement from Sheridan Floor to Ceiling for $65,511.30.
- Council voted to approve the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner Snowplow for $322,644. The new vehicle will replace an old Volvo in the city’s fleet, for which parts are no longer made or readily available.