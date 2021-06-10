SHERIDAN — Seven University of Wyoming students will receive hands-on training in place-based science education with Teton Science Schools this summer as part of the Storer Scholars Program.
The students recently were honored during an online ceremony. The students include undergraduates from the UW College of Education and a master’s degree student from the Science and Math Teaching Center. The students will receive a stipend and support a virtual program called “Dive into Place” this summer.
The Storer Scholars will receive training from TSS to gain a deep understanding of place-based education and the TSS framework. They will use their newfound knowledge to create video energizers for the Dive into Place virtual program. This program sends students out on hourlong missions in their communities using smartphones to explore the ecology, culture and economy of their places.
“This year, due to our COVID-19 modifications, all of the Storer Scholars will be working remotely to create videos to support the Dive into Place program,” said Addie Deupree, a TSS faculty member and coordinator for the Storer Scholars Program. “They will build knowledge and skills in the creation of videos; write scripts; review and give feedback for each other’s work; and finalize edits. These videos are intended to be an opportunity for Storer Scholars to apply what they learn from the place-based education course in a practical way.”
Sheridan County native Emmalee Hoopes was chosen as a Storer Scholar. Hoopes is majoring in elementary education at UW. “Emmalee is dedicated and passionate to equitable opportunities for all individuals.” said Christi Thompson, coordinator of the Teacher Preparation and Advising Office. “She has successfully demonstrated an extremely strong willingness and ability to be flexible with unexpected challenges. Emmalee is enthusiastic and engaged in promoting student success in the classroom and in the community.”