SHERIDAN — Several groups will perform around Sheridan this weekend.
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center staff are hosting happy hour at the Lotus Cafe Friday from 4-6 p.m.
Entertainment will feature Danielle Law, with Kathy McNickle on piano and Kathy Beagle on bass.
Light appetizers, signature cocktails, wine and beer will be available for ticket-holders. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door and include entry, live music, appetizers and $3 off your first cocktail.
For more information or to purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.
The Dugan Irby Band will play live at The Warehouse Dec. 16-17 starting at 8 p.m. both nights.
The Tuba Christmas concert will be Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and features tubas, euphoniums and baritones playing more than 30 Christmas selections at Ignite Wesleyan Church.
Ignite Wesleyan Church is located at 404W. Brundage Lane. For more information, contact Ariel Downing at 307-751-2303 or Dale Hoffmann at 307-751-5826.