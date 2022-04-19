SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan High School students earned top finishes at the SkillsUSA competition in Casper April 11-13. SkillsUSA prepares America’s high-performance workers and provides quality education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development.
The following students earned top-three finishes:
• Rye Bullick, first place, manual machining
• Abbie Walton, first place, first aid and CPR
• Emerson Fuhrman, first place, technical drafting
• Braden Leerssen, second place, nurse assisting
• Cody Moeller, second place, technical drafting
• Marly Graham, third place, technical drafting
• Kayla Clymore, third place, nurse assisting
• Dylan Babcock, third place, early childhood education
• Emerson Fuhrman, third place, extemporaneous speech