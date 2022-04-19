SkillsUSA 2022

Several Sheridan High School students earned top-three finishes at the state SkillsUSA competition earlier this month. Pictured, from left, are Rye Bullick, Emerson Fuhrman, Abbie Walton, Marley Graham, Dylan Babcock, Kayla Clymore, Braden Leerssen and Cody Moeller.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan High School students earned top finishes at the SkillsUSA competition in Casper April 11-13. SkillsUSA prepares America’s high-performance workers and provides quality education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development. 

The following students earned top-three finishes:

• Rye Bullick, first place, manual machining

• Abbie Walton, first place, first aid and CPR

• Emerson Fuhrman, first place, technical drafting

• Braden Leerssen, second place, nurse assisting

• Cody Moeller, second place, technical drafting

• Marly Graham, third place, technical drafting

• Kayla Clymore, third place, nurse assisting

• Dylan Babcock, third place, early childhood education

• Emerson Fuhrman, third place, extemporaneous speech

