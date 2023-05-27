Hunting stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — May 31 is a big day for Wyoming hunters — it’s the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents and nonresidents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight. 

Hunters have just a few days left to complete applications for resident elk, deer, antelope, springer special pheasant hunts, sandhill crane, beaver and fall turkey. 

Recommended for you