SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents should expect increases to their utility rates beginning in fiscal year 2024.
On Monday, the Sheridan City Council will consider a five-year utility rate plan for fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2027. The five-year plan includes a 2.75% yearly increase in sewer rates beginning in fiscal year 2024 and a 1.5% yearly increase in solid waste rates in fiscal year 2025.
Currently, no rate increases for water are anticipated, said Vita Quinn, the director of management services for SCS Engineers, who drafted the five-year plan.
Historically, the city council has adopted rate increases annually and has never approved a five-year plan before, Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts said. The new plan gives the city a prediction of what rate increases will look like over the next five years.
Roberts said the rate increases proposed in the five-year plan will be reconsidered by the council every year during budget season and will be adjusted, if needed, based on the individual fiscal circumstances of each fund each year.
“Either they are status quo as we projected, or something has happened that might require us to change it,” Roberts said. “If that happens, we’ll have to amend it through another resolution. Otherwise, we’ll continue on with the rate schedule as the council proposed.”
The sewer increases are needed due to cost inflation and more than $11 million in anticipated capital projects for the system scheduled through fiscal year 2032 including a major plant upgrade, Quinn said.
“We have a capital project scheduled in 2028 that is included in this plan,” Roberts said. “It would involve some level of plant upgrades or capacity upgrades to the sewer plant…. Right now, we’re anticipating (that to be) about a $5.8 million project.”
Quinn said the fund balances for the solid waste fund are projected to remain strong over the next five years, but will be depleted by fiscal year 2030, due to an estimated $14.5 million in capital projects within the next decade. Raising rates in FY2025, rather than waiting five years, allows rate increases to be gradual, small and consistent, Quinn said.
“While a 0% increase is sufficient in a five-year term… I would encourage you to start inflationary increases earlier,” Quinn said. “If you wait… you will see increases of upwards of 3%, 3.5% or even 4% each year, and that’s playing catch-up at that point because we didn’t start… earlier.”
Quinn said she expected the average residential customer to pay $4 to $6 in additional fees per enterprise fund by the end of the five-year period.
Quinn said no rate increases were currently needed for the city’s water fund over the next five years, due to fund balances that are expected to remain adequate over the next five years.
However, Quinn projected the majority of the water fund balance will be spent within 10 years. With large-scale capital projects such as the Lake DeSmet alternate water supply project — which could cost upwards of $15 million — on the horizon, a rate increase may be needed down the line, Quinn said.
“Understand that fund balance you have, while you are drawing it down, may be necessary to pay that debt service…and there may be a need for inflationary increases to keep up with that debt service over the longer term,” Quinn said.
Councilor Steven Brantz asked Quinn what the city could do to reduce the rate increases. While Quinn acknowledged it was tempting to throw a lot of general fund money at the problem, she said it might not be the best solution.
“One of the most dangerous things councils can do is say ‘Well, how much was a rate increase going to generate this year? Let’s just give you that,’” Quinn said. “The thing is we’re planning on incremental increases year after year, so a one-time capital contribution just means next year you need to generate the same amount, plus an additional (percentage). That puts me back where I was, and sometimes, in a worse place.”
Roberts said funding for capital projects was the best way for the city to address, and potentially reduce, the rate increases.
“That (capital support) would have the most significant benefit to any of the enterprise funds,” Roberts said. “…Capital costs can be the big silver bullet sometimes, especially when you have escalating prices you are not anticipating…When other funding sources can offset capital costs, it goes a long ways, because we’re talking millions and millions of dollars in some cases.”
Water, sewer and solid waste are all enterprise funds in the city, which means they are largely self-sustaining through the fees they charge. Although none of the enterprise funds receive general fund dollars, they do receive other sources of city funding such as capital facilities tax dollars, Roberts said.
The Sheridan City Council will consider the five-year rate plan during its June 20 meeting.