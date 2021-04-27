SHERIDAN — Two events will provide sexual assault awareness this week.
First, Advocacy and Resource Center and Uprising will lead a Denim Day in protest against sexual violence Wednesday.
Denim Day is a day of international protest triggered by a ruling from the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the rapist remove her jeans, implying consent, according to a press release from ARC.
"We wear jeans on Denim Day in solidarity with sexual assault survivors all over the world and to protest victim blaming and destructive attitudes about sexual abuse and sexual violence," the press release said.
ARC and Uprising will also give out prizes for those entering to win by posting pictures on social media with tags @arcsheridanwy on Instagram and @advocacy&resourcecenter on Facebook.
The second is a virtual and in-person event to take part in the conversation on the realities of sexual assault and ways community helpers can better respond to disclosures of sexual assault. Continuing education credits will be offered with registration.
The event, "Supporting Sexual Trauma Survivors: Increasing Effectiveness in Your Response," is hosted by Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System staff at Cornerstone Church.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and finishes at 3 p.m. Registration is required only for those seeking continuing education credit. Virtual access is available at bit.ly/3dUcSVx, password SAAMapril29!