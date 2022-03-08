SHERIDAN — Following testimony from a number of educators and parents, the House Education Committee on Monday opted not to recommend passage of a bill that as originally written would have required school districts to post all learning materials online for public review.
“This bill doesn't affect curriculum in any way, doesn't tell them what to teach, how to teach it,” Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said, adding that the purpose of the bill was to increase transparency in public schools and allow parents to see what materials are being used in the classroom.
But critics of the proposed legislation said the requirement would prove overly burdensome to educators and would not achieve the transparency sought.
“I feel transparency in education is completely different than general government,” Kristen LeDoux testified before the committee Monday. LeDoux is a trustee on the Johnson County School District 1 board. “It’s all about relationships. It’s about the kids. It’s about their parents that entrust us with their children all day. And this bill would drive them further from the schools and further from those relationships.”
The bill as originally presented would not have required teachers to post materials to be used prior to each school year, but rather track materials throughout the year and post them by each July for the prior school year.
Teachers testified Monday that learning materials change each year based on student needs, and therefore the lists would not be a fully accurate representation for parents seeking information on materials for an upcoming school year.
Critics also said the legislation, if passed, would harm morale among educators.
“We are professionals,” Cheyenne teacher Kim Amen said Monday before the committee. “We have bachelor's degrees, master's degrees and doctorate degrees and we deserve to be treated as the professionals that we are.
“This bill does the opposite of that. It is demoralizing. It is disrespectful, and not necessary,” Amen continued. “And the only thing this bill will accomplish is to drive more teachers out of this profession.”
Sheridan County school administrators last month expressed frustration with what they saw as legislative micromanagement and Sheridan County School District 2 officials said the requirement would likely force the district to hire additional staff to accomplish tracking and posting all learning materials online.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said each school in the district has collected learning resources over many years, creating libraries of options for teachers to pick from based on student needs. He and SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Assessment Mitch Craft noted parents are encouraged, if they have questions about materials or curriculum, to communicate with the child’s teacher. If parents still need additional information or have concerns, they encouraged to reach out to the school principal or school board.
But rarely, they said, do questions go beyond conversations between teachers and parents.
While educators touted their relationships with parents, some parents from across the state said in front of the House Education Committee they’ve struggled to get the information they sought regarding curriculum and materials used in the classroom. Two parents said they withdrew children from the public school system as a result.
While amendments to the bill would have limited the requirement to district approved curriculum materials, which many school districts already post online, or limited the list of learning materials to those utilized in civics lessons, the House Education Committee ultimately voted 4-5 against recommending the bill do pass.