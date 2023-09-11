SHERIDAN — Like many entities across the U.S., Sheridan Fire Rescue continues to memorialize and honor those who passed on Sept. 11, 2001.
This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks and the 22nd year SFR will host a memorial. Chief Gary Harnish was with SFR that day in 2001 and recalled his morning at work.
“I was coming on duty that morning, walked into our day room just in time to have one of the wives call and say ‘Turn on the TV,’ and the second plane hit at that point,” Harnish said.
Dennis Flynn, a former New York Police Department officer, also recalled the morning of the attack. He said he was dispatched from Long Island and had to drive on grass and sidewalks to reach Manhattan.
On the first anniversary of the attack, each of the 343 names of firefighters who passed away were read by the staff of Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Harnish said.
“For the fire service, this is the biggest loss of life we’ve seen within our ranks,” Harnish said. “Not to mention an attack on American soil and large loss of life of civilians.”
While names have not been read since the first anniversary, the memorial efforts by SFR have continued, and they follow a rigid schedule. Bay doors are opened at 7:55 a.m., Harnish reads a speech beginning at 7:58 a.m., bells of an old fire engine are rung at 7:59 a.m., one minute of silence at 8 a.m., doves are released and an invocation is given at 8:01 a.m. before people are dismissed and invited inside.
“It’s a very short ceremony, but we appreciate people showing up year after year and we will continue to do this year after year,” he said.
SFR Capt. Jon Syring said the loss of life makes it even more important to memorialize the anniversary of Sept. 11.
“I think it’s important that we always remember the sacrifices those guys made that day,” Syring said. “... It’s a fear of mine always that people are going to forget and the events that happened that day will just become something people read about in history books.”
Harnish added the Sept. 11, 2001, anniversary has always been a difficult day for him personally for several reasons.
“Personally, it’s always a little bit of a rough day. It’s hard to get up there and read the words,” Harnish said. “At this time of year, we’re getting all the Sept. 11 documentaries going on. I personally have a hard time watching those kinds of things.”
Harnish also said the loss of life, specifically among firefighters, strikes him in a “personal way.”
“We consider ourselves a brotherhood across the nation, across the world, whether we know each other or not, and it was just hard knowing that there were a lot of people dying at that point,” Harnish said. “And, not just the firefighters but the civilians and everything that that kind of attack would mean.”
That kind of attack meant war for the United States, as then-President George W. Bush announced plans to forward the Global War on Terror and subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were part of that post-attack effort.
Flynn moved to Sheridan in 2003 and said he has not missed an SFR memorial since.
“It’s just so special to see the people still show up all the way out here and even that this fire department puts it on,” Flynn said.