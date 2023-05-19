SHERIDAN — The search for new firefighters to fill positions at Sheridan Fire-Rescue continues as three candidates have dropped from the eligibility list, said SFR Chief Gary Harnish. All three firefighting hopefuls dropped from the list voluntarily due to changing life circumstances.
Of the three candidates who dropped from the list, one was hired in Casper, one chose a new town to move to and one chose to pursue higher education instead.
The firefighter eligibility list for SFR includes 15 names, leaving plenty more opportunity to fill two vacant positions the fire station has been looking to fill since last year, Harnish said. While the search for new candidates has had its ups and downs, this year’s entry level firefighter eligibility test produced several candidates who presented cumulative scores over 75%, showing great promise for filling the positions despite setbacks, Harnish said.
The test begins with a written portion, requiring a minimum passing score of 75%. With passing scores ranging from 78%-93% this time around, 21 candidates progressed from the written portion to the Candidate Physical Ability Test, a pass/fail portion of the test. By local rule, 16 candidates moved forward to the oral presentation March 19 where 15 of the 16 candidates passed and were added to the eligibility list.
From the eligibility list, five candidates are typically chosen, but because SFR has two positions to fill, six were chosen. The three candidates chosen to replace those who dropped from the list, not yet publicly named, were ranked seventh, eighth and ninth on the list.
The replacement of three candidates on the list has not been the only setback thus far, Harnish said — it came to the attention of SFR in April that one candidate who participated in the entry level firefighter eligibility test was interviewed by a family member during oral interviews, posing a potential conflict of interest.
“To alleviate this and make sure we are transparent, we brought the matter to the local Fire Civil Service Commission. The decision of the commission was to invalidate the scores from the oral interviews and redo the interviews,” Harnish said. “The interview process and interviews will be handled by a Human Resources consultant. Following the interviews, the rankings will be set and the commission will then ratify the list during a fire civil service meeting.”
The updated eligibility list was ratified during a Fire Civil Service Commission meeting May 11.
According to Harnish, academy training in Cheyenne for the two new firefighters, when selected and hired, will ideally begin this summer, spanning over 10 months before the new hires are officially certified and able to start.
