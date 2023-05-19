Sheridan Fire-Rescue stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The search for new firefighters to fill positions at Sheridan Fire-Rescue continues as three candidates have dropped from the eligibility list, said SFR Chief Gary Harnish. All three firefighting hopefuls dropped from the list voluntarily due to changing life circumstances.

Of the three candidates who dropped from the list, one was hired in Casper, one chose a new town to move to and one chose to pursue higher education instead.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you