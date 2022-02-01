SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue offers free firesafe kits for those using personal oxygen devices in a home.
Last month, a Sheridan resident died as a result of smoking while utilizing an oxygen tank.
A statewide community risk reduction initiative aims to reduce deaths from oxygen use and smoking, setting a goal of eliminating all Wyoming fatalities and injuries due to smoking in the presence of home medical oxygen by Jan. 1, 2025.
A Firesafe Cannula kit — available through SFR or the Wyoming State Fire Marshal's Office website — installs on oxygen tanks and stops the flow of oxygen when exposed to fire, thus reducing the risk of injury or death to the individual using the medical oxygen device.
Sheridan-Fire Rescue can be reached by calling 307-674-7244 or by visiting the state marshal's website.