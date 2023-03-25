SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue hosted entry level firefighter testing this month, unveiling 15 candidates who passed the process. With a need to fill two open positions, the list of eligible candidates could alleviate hiring concerns.
This is important because firefighter testing went super well and had many more participants than previous years, possibly breaking the cycle SFR has been in with struggling to find new-hires. The two open positions at SFR are now set to be filled within the year.
Entry level firefighter testing began March 18. Of the 30 who applied, 26 showed, a number which is not at all unusual, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said, but it is an uptick from participant numbers in the past — a possible solution to hiring struggles SFR has faced over the past few years.
The test begins with a written portion, requiring a minimum passing score of 75%. With passing scores ranging from 78%-93% this time around, 21 candidates progressed from the written portion to the Candidate Physical Ability Test, a pass/fail portion of the test. By local rule, 16 candidates moved forward to the oral presentation March 19. With a cumulative score over 75%, 15 of the 16 candidates passed the testing process and are now considered eligible for hire at SFR.
“The top five candidates are separated by less than 7%, so it’s a pretty tight group,” Harnish said. “There’s a wide range of experience of the candidates from a decade or more in the fire service to, ‘I’m in high school, my dad was a firefighter, I want to be a firefighter.’”
With the conclusion of entry level firefighter testing, SFR is now able to begin the process of hiring new firefighters to fill the two positions that are currently open. According to Harnish, academy training for the new firefighters will ideally begin this summer, spanning over 10 months before the new hires are officially certified and able to get their boots on the ground.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.