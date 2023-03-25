fire civil service 3-23_001.jpg
Sheridan County Fire Civil Service Commission Chair William Clouthier, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish and commission member Aaron Linden discuss the results of recent firefighter testing Thursday, March 23, 2023. Of those who took the test, 15 succeeded and were found eligible to potentially fill two open positions at SFR.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue hosted entry level firefighter testing this month, unveiling 15 candidates who passed the process. With a need to fill two open positions, the list of eligible candidates could alleviate hiring concerns.

This is important because firefighter testing went super well and had many more participants than previous years, possibly breaking the cycle SFR has been in with struggling to find new-hires. The two open positions at SFR are now set to be filled within the year.

Shelby Kruse 

