SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a reported grass fire in Kendrick Park at 8:16 p.m. Sunday.
Engine 2 and Brush 1 arrived at the scene, finding an approximately half acre fire burning in brush and trees on the hillside behind the Kendrick Mansion.
Command was established and Brush 1 crew initiated a direct attack to establish a perimeter around the head of the fire utilizing hoselines and tank water. Several trees were burning with fire extending into the canopy. Three dead trees were cut down to aid in containing the fire.
The Brush 1 crew had the fire contained at 8:27 p.m. and proceeded to extinguish the remaining fire.
Personnel remained on scene until 10:17 p.m. continuing to mop up and overhaul the fire area. The fuel load was a mixture of dead grass, pine needles, brush and trees, so extensive overhaul was required to make certain the fire would not rekindle.
The fire is under investigation at this time. Bystanders in the park at the time of the fire said they heard the sound of fireworks and witnessed a juvenile run from the fire area. There were no reported injuries to bystanders or firefighters.