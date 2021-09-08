SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue will host its annual September 11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday starting at 7:50 a.m.
Each year since the tragic event, SFR has hosted a remembrance service for those lost in the 9-11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
SFR invites all local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the public to attend the remembrance.
The service will be held at the SFR fire hall at 151 South Scott St. For questions or further information, contact SFR at 307-674-7244.