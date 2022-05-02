SHERIDAN — After 16 years at the Trail End State Historic Site, Sharie Shada has become a fount of knowledge about the John Kendrick family, their mansion and early twentieth century Wyoming.
But ask her about Fort Phil Kearny, the Fetterman battle or the Bozeman Trail, and Shada may be a little slower to answer. But that’s part of the excitement of her new job as superintendent of Fort Phil Kearny, Shada said: It’s a chance to dive into some new history and continue learning and growing.
“I am starting my 17th year at Trail End, and I genuinely love that place,” Shada said. “But when this opportunity came up, I thought it would be a good way to challenge myself and keep growing.”
Shada will continue to serve as superintendent at Trail End even as she assumes the same duties at Fort Phil Kearny. She has worked at Trail End since May 2006 and served as the site’s superintendent since May 2018.
“I’m trying to split my time halfway between the two sites, and I’m at the different sites on alternating days,” Shada said. “Sometimes one site requires more attention than the other, but I’m really trying to make sure both sites receive the attention they deserve.”
Shada assumed duties at Fort Phil Kearny after its former superintendent Misty Moore was promoted to Northeast Wyoming District Manager for Wyoming State Parks. While Shada said the administrative duties of both sites were similar, the fort provided a learning curve in other ways.
“In addition to learning this whole new era of history, there are grazing leases on some of the fort’s land, and part of our land is open for hunting as well,” Shada said. “Those are obviously things I didn’t have to deal with at the mansion, so I’m learning a lot about those operations as well.”
In addition, Shada joins the fort in a time of transition as construction work begins on a new interpretive center. Construction will happen throughout 2022, with the building set to be completed in December, Shada said. After that, Shada will help develop exhibits for the new facility.
An opening date for the new interpretive center has not been set, but will likely happen at some point in 2023, Shada said. In the meantime, the fort will continue to operate a visitor’s center in an old cabin on the property, Shada said.
“That is the immediate challenge I’m facing right now,” Shada said. “I’m focused on setting up this new visitor’s center and figuring out how we operate this site out of a building that is detached from our offices.”
Shada remains active at Trail End as well and continues to plan events and educational programs. She is particularly excited for a new historic Sheridan home tour the site is sponsoring this summer, along with a “behind-the-scenes” tour of the mansion and its operations.
Dave McKee, member of the nonprofit Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association, said he was amazed by the energy, commitment and knowledge Shada brought to both of her posts.
“We are very happy to have her on board at the fort,” McKee said. “Sharie is really good to work with. She’s very accessible and has a lot of energy and a lot of talent. We are excited to work with her.”
Fort Phil Kearny opened for the season on May 1 and will be open daily through October, Shada said. The Trail End site is open daily through mid-December. A calendar of events planned at the sites this year can be found at www.fortphilkearny.com and www.trailend.org, respectively.