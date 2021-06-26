BIG HORN — Sheridan native Jeff Shanor was just 20 years old when he started his own business.
Now, the 23-year-old continues to run Sled Wyoming — a backcountry snowmobile guiding company — while producing freelance photography and filmmaking work.
“He’s just an extremely determined young guy,” said Shawn Parker, the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism where Shanor formerly worked. “He spends countless hours honing his craft and style.”
The Sheridan Press caught up with Shanor to find out how the two gigs feed into each other.
The Sheridan Press: Why did you start Sled Wyoming?
Jeff Shanor: I’ve always been kind of entrepreneurial. My mom is my inspiration. She started her own business, and she’s the first person who ever showed me how to work hard. I didn’t want to be a lawyer. I didn’t want to be a doctor. I didn’t want to work for someone. I wanted to do my own thing.
TSP: Did you always want to do this growing up?
JS: I always wanted to be a pro snowmobiler. My dad got me into it when I was 3 years old, so I grew up on a snowmobile. Snowmobiling is how I got into camera stuff, too. I watched YouTube videos of professional riders. I love snowmobile movies, and that’s, like, all I watched as a kid. I knew I wanted to do something with snowmobiling. Unfortunately, snowmobiling is only a seasonal thing, so I had to figure out what to do with the rest of my time.
TSP: So what’s your main hustle?
JS: My main hustle is going to be photography because it’s not seasonal and it pays a little better. All the money I make with Sled Wyoming, I put right back into the business.
TSP: Was it difficult to start up Sled Wyoming and build it from scratch?
JS: It wasn’t too difficult, but it was one of those things where no one is going to teach you how to do it. You have to figure it out as you go. I was just a kid. How am I going to know how to start an application with the federal government? Because you have to get permitted to operate on Bighorn National Forest land. And that’s not something you can really Google … Then, you have to promote it. You have to get the word out there. That’s where creating content comes in handy.
TSP: How great was that realization of “I’m onto something with this business?”
JS: It was awesome. I keep getting that feeling, and I keep trying to reach that. It’s such a confidence booster in life. I think everyone goes through a point in their life when they’re looking for what they want to do. That little hint of success, if you can leverage that and run with it, go for it. It takes just one time to be successful. You can fail so many times, but it only takes one time for success. I remember, people would ask me, “So what do you do for a living?” I used to be unsure. Now, I’m confident that I can own it. Like, “I’m a professional snowmobiler.” Three years ago, if you were to ask me what I was, I probably wouldn’t have said that.